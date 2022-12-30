EAC (EAC) Trading Down 41.6% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. EAC has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $12,330.68 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00411414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03906856 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,334.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

