Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.6 %

EBMT stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

