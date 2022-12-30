Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $156.75. 3,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.