Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 678.8% in December

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 678.8% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,206. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

