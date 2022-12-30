Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 678.8% in December

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 678.8% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EVM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,206. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.70.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
