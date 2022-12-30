Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $75.21 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

