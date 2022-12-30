Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,800 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the November 30th total of 1,546,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of ELEEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

