Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 17,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,201. Elemental Altus Royalties has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.