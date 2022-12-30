Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.43

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.43 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.48). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 632,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.55. The company has a market cap of £703.04 million and a PE ratio of 335.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($26,792.18).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

