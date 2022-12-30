Emocoin (EMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

