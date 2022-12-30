Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. 918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,785. Endesa has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.