Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.80 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $97.80 million and approximately $811,206.92 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00017938 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

