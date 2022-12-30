Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

