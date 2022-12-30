Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of EUBG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 7,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

