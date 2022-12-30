Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 913.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 72,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,726. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.