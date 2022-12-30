Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $74.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

