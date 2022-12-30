ERC20 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,364.89 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $2,364.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227202 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00871357 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,772.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

