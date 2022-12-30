Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,288.32

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.32 ($15.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,288 ($15.54). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,318 ($15.91), with a volume of 16,982 shares changing hands.

ERGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.52. The company has a market cap of £638.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,874.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.23), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,029,024.86).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

