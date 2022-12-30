EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVGIF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of 1.37 and a 1 year high of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.56 and its 200 day moving average is 1.98.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.