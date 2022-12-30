Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 24.75 and last traded at 24.75. Approximately 2,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 616,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.84.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.81.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.22 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 803.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 260.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

