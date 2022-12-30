Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

