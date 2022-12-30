Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $417.07 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99568635 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,672,669.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

