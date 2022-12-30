Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $75.98 million and $8.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

