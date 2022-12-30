First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 831 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -284.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $176.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.