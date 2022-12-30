First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 146,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,702,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

