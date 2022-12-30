First City Capital Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,194. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

