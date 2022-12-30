First City Capital Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 24,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.