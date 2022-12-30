First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 95.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

