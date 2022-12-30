First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $663.50 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 11.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $663,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 774,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,344. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

