First Command Bank Buys 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

