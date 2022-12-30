First Command Bank Has $163,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 52,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $213.15. 10,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.