First Command Bank Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TMO traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,432. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

