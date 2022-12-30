First Command Bank Has $454,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Command Bank lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

