First Command Bank Purchases 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.11. 24,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

