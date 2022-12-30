First Command Bank Sells 237 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $116.81. 17,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,259. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

