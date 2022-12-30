First Command Bank Sells 327 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,407. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.