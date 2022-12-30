First Command Bank Sells 93 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $246.26. 2,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

