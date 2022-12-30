First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 147 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

