First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 1,957 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 181,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

