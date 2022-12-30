First Pacific Financial Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Stock Up 1.5 %

IEX opened at $230.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.32. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

