First Pacific Financial Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

