First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 10,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

