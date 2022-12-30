First Pacific Financial Has $499,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

