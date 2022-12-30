First Pacific Financial Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.02 and its 200-day moving average is $222.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

