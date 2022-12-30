First Pacific Financial Purchases 204 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Accenture were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

ACN opened at $268.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $416.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

