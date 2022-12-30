First Pacific Financial Purchases 363 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

