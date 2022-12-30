First Pacific Financial Sells 77 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

MDY opened at $444.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.