First Pacific Financial Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

