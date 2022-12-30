First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.36. 17,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.