First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading Up 4.4%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14). Approximately 230,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 436,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

First Tin Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £31.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.27.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,566,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £141,000.03 ($170,166.58).

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

