First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 172.6% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,467. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter.

